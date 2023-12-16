Saturday's game features the No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) and the Hampton Pirates (4-5) squaring off at Hampton Convocation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 90-71 win for heavily favored James Madison according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Hampton vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 90, Hampton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-19.4)

James Madison (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Hampton has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while James Madison's ATS record this season is 5-2-0. The Pirates have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Dukes have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 74.2 per outing (259th in college basketball).

Hampton averages 40 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Hampton connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 26.9% from long range.

The Pirates average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (103rd in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

Hampton has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (345th in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (70th in college basketball).

