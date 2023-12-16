In this year's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Georgia Southern Eagles are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the Ohio Bobcats. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ohio Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.

Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

