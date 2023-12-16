George Mason vs. Loyola (MD): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The George Mason Patriots (7-2) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 132.5 for the matchup.
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|George Mason
|-13.5
|132.5
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points in four of six games this season.
- The average total in George Mason's outings this year is 141.7, 9.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Patriots have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- George Mason has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Patriots have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -900 moneyline set for this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that George Mason has a 90% chance to win.
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|4
|66.7%
|74.4
|140.6
|67.2
|142.8
|139.3
|Loyola (MD)
|6
|66.7%
|66.2
|140.6
|75.6
|142.8
|141.4
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- The Patriots put up 74.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Greyhounds allow.
- George Mason is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|4-2-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
|Loyola (MD)
|4-5-0
|2-0
|6-3-0
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Loyola (MD)
|14-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-13
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-10-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.1
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-10-0
