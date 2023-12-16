The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
  • In games George Mason shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Patriots are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds sit at 232nd.
  • The Patriots record 74.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Greyhounds give up.
  • When George Mason scores more than 75.6 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively George Mason played better in home games last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
  • The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.5).
  • George Mason drained 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT W 86-68 EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo W 86-77 Savage Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee L 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola (MD) - EagleBank Arena
12/19/2023 Bridgewater (VA) - EagleBank Arena
12/22/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.