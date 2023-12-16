How to Watch George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Temple vs VCU (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola Chicago vs South Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida Atlantic vs Saint Bonaventure (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
- In games George Mason shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Patriots are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds sit at 232nd.
- The Patriots record 74.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Greyhounds give up.
- When George Mason scores more than 75.6 points, it is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively George Mason played better in home games last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
- The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.5).
- George Mason drained 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|W 86-68
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.