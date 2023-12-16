Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fluvanna Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Fluvanna, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fluvanna, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fluvanna County High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.