The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Strome interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In Strome's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in 11 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In four of 26 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 2 16 Points 0 12 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.