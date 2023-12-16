Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Predators on December 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Filip Forsberg, Tom Wilson and others in the Nashville Predators-Washington Capitals matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Wilson's 10 goals and seven assists in 26 games for Washington add up to 17 total points on the season.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Dylan Strome has amassed 16 points this season, with 12 goals and four assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Alexander Ovechkin's five goals and 11 assists add up to 16 points this season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Nashville's most productive offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Roman Josi has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.