Saturday's NHL lineup includes an outing between the favored Nashville Predators (16-13, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Capitals vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Trends

Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Predators are 7-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Capitals have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with seven upset wins (41.2%).

Nashville is 6-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Washington is 7-9 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Dylan Strome Evgeny Kuznetsov Alexander Ovechkin

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-7 4-6-0 6.2 2.8 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 2.8 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 4-5-1 6 2.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.4 3 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

