The Washington Capitals' (14-8-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Saturday, December 16 game against the Nashville Predators (16-13) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Capitals Season Insights

With 65 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (74 total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

Their -9 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 89 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-130) Capitals (+105) 6

