Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
In the upcoming tilt against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Beck Malenstyn to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.