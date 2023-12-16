Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cure Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Cure Bowl between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Miami (OH) RedHawks will be a relatively close one, with the Mountaineers favored by 6.5 points. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|44.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|44.5
|-260
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 16 Odds
- Jacksonville State vs Louisiana
- Cal vs Texas Tech
- UCLA vs Boise State
- New Mexico State vs Fresno State
- Georgia Southern vs Ohio
- Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the RedHawks have an ATS record of 3-1.
Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.