The Cure Bowl will feature the Appalachian State Mountaineers heading into a showdown with the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by totaling 34.8 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 90th on defense (28.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH) ranks 102nd with 330.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 27th with 326 total yards given up per game on defense.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (42nd) 173 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 3,546 yards (272.8 ypg) on 275-of-428 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 235 rushing yards (18.1 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has racked up 827 yards on 174 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 113 times for 648 yards (49.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 787 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has totaled 59 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Makai Jackson has a total of 383 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has recored 1,634 passing yards, or 125.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 10.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rashad Amos is his team's leading rusher with 176 carries for 887 yards, or 68.2 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Aveon Smith has compiled 280 yards on 75 carries with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's 660 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 39 receptions on 62 targets with seven touchdowns.

Cade McDonald has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 349 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Joe Wilkins' 52 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 343 yards and one touchdown.

