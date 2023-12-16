The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Mantha find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mantha stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Mantha has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mantha averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.