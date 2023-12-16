In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Aliaksei Protas to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Protas has no points on the power play.

Protas averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 0 2 12:52 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.