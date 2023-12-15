Sportsbooks have set player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Kuzma is averaging 23 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Kuzma has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139)

Friday's points prop bet for Deni Avdija is 14.5 points. That is 2.4 more than his season average of 12.1.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Jordan Poole is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Poole has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130) 13.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than Friday's assist over/under (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139)

Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 2.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He pulls down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

