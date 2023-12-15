Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - December 15
The Washington Wizards' (3-20) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, December 15 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at Capital One Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards dropped their last game 142-122 against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5
|2.5
|4.4
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Questionable
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4
|1.3
|1.3
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee)
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSIN
