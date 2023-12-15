Wizards vs. Pacers December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (13-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (3-20). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
- December 27 at home vs the Raptors
- December 22 at the Warriors
- December 21 at the Trail Blazers
- December 26 at home vs the Magic
- December 17 at the Suns
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 rebounds per game.
- Deni Avdija posts 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole puts up 16.5 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Tyus Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daniel Gafford posts 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.7% from the field (third in NBA).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He's draining 51.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
- The Pacers are receiving 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Pacers
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|127
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.5
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.