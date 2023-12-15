The Indiana Pacers (13-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (3-20). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Deni Avdija posts 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole puts up 16.5 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford posts 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.7% from the field (third in NBA).

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He's draining 51.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Bruce Brown is putting up 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Wizards Pacers 115.9 Points Avg. 128.4 127 Points Allowed Avg. 125.5 48.2% Field Goal % 50.7% 35.1% Three Point % 37.9%

