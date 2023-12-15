Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Waynesboro, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Waynesboro, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waynesboro High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
