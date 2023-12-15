Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Virginia Beach, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tallwood High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Princess Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Ocean Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.