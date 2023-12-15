The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

UConn is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.

The 87.4 points per game the Huskies put up are 22.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).

UConn is 9-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Gonzaga has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 64th.

The Bulldogs' 84.9 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.1).

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.

When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 84.8.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded nine fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (78.4).

Gonzaga made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (40%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule