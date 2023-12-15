Top Suns vs. Knicks Players to Watch - December 15
Kevin Durant and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and the New York Knicks (13-10) play at Footprint Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG
Suns' Last Game
In their previous game, the Suns lost to the Nets on Wednesday, 116-112. Devin Booker scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in 12 assists and six boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|6
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Kevin Durant
|27
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
Knicks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Knicks fell to the Jazz on Wednesday, 117-113. Randle scored a team-high 32 points (and added six assists and 12 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|32
|12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Jalen Brunson
|23
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|21
|7
|1
|4
|0
|4
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per contest, shooting 52% from the field and 48.4% from downtown (second in league), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 9.8 boards per game.
- Booker is posting 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.9% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grayson Allen posts 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jalen Brunson provides 24.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 15 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- RJ Barrett averages 19 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- The Knicks receive 8.2 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|25
|6.1
|6.9
|0.9
|0.5
|1.7
|Julius Randle
|NY
|26.3
|9.8
|5.1
|0.4
|0.3
|1.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|13.7
|10.7
|3.8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.6
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|25.1
|4
|6.7
|1.3
|0.1
|2.4
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|17.7
|3.1
|3.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.3
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|16.9
|4.4
|2.1
|0.4
|0.2
|1.3
