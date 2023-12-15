Kevin Durant and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and the New York Knicks (13-10) play at Footprint Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns lost to the Nets on Wednesday, 116-112. Devin Booker scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in 12 assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 6 12 0 0 2 Kevin Durant 27 6 4 1 2 1 Jusuf Nurkic 15 22 3 0 2 0

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks fell to the Jazz on Wednesday, 117-113. Randle scored a team-high 32 points (and added six assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 32 12 6 1 1 2 Jalen Brunson 23 7 8 2 0 0 Donte DiVincenzo 21 7 1 4 0 4

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per contest, shooting 52% from the field and 48.4% from downtown (second in league), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 9.8 boards per game.

Booker is posting 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.9% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen posts 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Brunson provides 24.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 19 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Knicks receive 8.2 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 25 6.1 6.9 0.9 0.5 1.7 Julius Randle NY 26.3 9.8 5.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 13.7 10.7 3.8 0.7 1.3 0.6 Jalen Brunson NY 25.1 4 6.7 1.3 0.1 2.4 Kevin Durant PHO 17.7 3.1 3.2 0.4 0.9 1.3 RJ Barrett NY 16.9 4.4 2.1 0.4 0.2 1.3

