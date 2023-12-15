Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Suffolk, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Suffolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deep Creek High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
