Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you reside in Shenandoah, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuarts Draft High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Woodstock at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
