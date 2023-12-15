Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Richmond, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tidewater Academy at The New Community School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banner Christian School at The Steward School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Richmond High School for the Arts
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James River High School at Huguenot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: Dominion
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henrico High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
