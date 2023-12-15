Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Prince William, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
