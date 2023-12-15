If you live in Prince William, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15

5:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Front Royal, VA

Front Royal, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren County High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Battlefield High School