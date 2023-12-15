Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bland County High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.