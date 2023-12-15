Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martinsville Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Martinsville, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Martinsville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Martinsville, VA
- Conference: Piedmont
- How to Stream: Watch Here
