Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lynchburg, Virginia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lynchburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amherst County High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E. C. Glass High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.