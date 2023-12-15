Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (13-9) will visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (3-20) at Capital One Arena on Friday, December 15, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Total Fantasy Pts
|833.4
|939.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.2
|49.4
|Fantasy Rank
|6
|33
Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- The Wizards' -255 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 127 per outing (30th in league).
- The 38.8 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the NBA, 10.7 fewer than the 49.5 its opponents grab.
- The Wizards connect on 12 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13. They shoot 35.1% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.3%.
- Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 26.0 points, 4.1 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. it collects 40.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.1 per outing.
- The Pacers knock down 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 4.5 more than their opponents (10).
- Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (eighth in the league) while its opponents average 13.7.
Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-10.3
|4.2
|Usage Percentage
|31.0%
|26.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|56.3%
|66.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.4%
|6.9%
|Assist Pct
|23.1%
|47.7%
