The Indiana Pacers (13-9) will visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (3-20) at Capital One Arena on Friday, December 15, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 833.4 939.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 49.4 Fantasy Rank 6 33

Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Wizards' -255 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 127 per outing (30th in league).

The 38.8 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the NBA, 10.7 fewer than the 49.5 its opponents grab.

The Wizards connect on 12 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13. They shoot 35.1% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.3%.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton posts 26.0 points, 4.1 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. it collects 40.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.1 per outing.

The Pacers knock down 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 4.5 more than their opponents (10).

Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (eighth in the league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -10.3 4.2 Usage Percentage 31.0% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 56.3% 66.5% Total Rebound Pct 10.4% 6.9% Assist Pct 23.1% 47.7%

