Gordon Hayward, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 15
Gordon Hayward and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Hornets fell to the Heat 115-104. With 28 points, Terry Rozier was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|28
|3
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Gordon Hayward
|20
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Miles Bridges
|19
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Hayward posts 15.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Mark Williams puts up 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Rozier's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 boards per game.
- P.J. Washington puts up 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Hayward, Brandon Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|20.1
|2.5
|7.4
|1.1
|0.4
|2.8
|Miles Bridges
|20.3
|7.2
|2.5
|1.4
|0.2
|2.1
|Gordon Hayward
|16.5
|5.1
|4.9
|0.8
|0.3
|1.1
|Brandon Miller
|14.2
|3.7
|2.5
|0.9
|0.6
|2.6
|P.J. Washington
|10.2
|4.3
|2.6
|1.0
|1.1
|2.1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.