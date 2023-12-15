Gordon Hayward and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Arena: Spectrum Center

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNO

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Hornets fell to the Heat 115-104. With 28 points, Terry Rozier was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 28 3 7 4 1 5 Gordon Hayward 20 5 7 0 0 1 Miles Bridges 19 5 4 2 0 1

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward posts 15.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Mark Williams puts up 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Rozier's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

P.J. Washington puts up 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 20.1 2.5 7.4 1.1 0.4 2.8 Miles Bridges 20.3 7.2 2.5 1.4 0.2 2.1 Gordon Hayward 16.5 5.1 4.9 0.8 0.3 1.1 Brandon Miller 14.2 3.7 2.5 0.9 0.6 2.6 P.J. Washington 10.2 4.3 2.6 1.0 1.1 2.1

