The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) on Friday, December 15 at Spectrum Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets fell in their last game 115-104 against the Heat on Wednesday. Terry Rozier's team-high 28 points paced the Hornets in the loss.

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee P.J. Washington PF Questionable Shoulder 13.3 5.1 2.4

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Questionable (Ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSNO

