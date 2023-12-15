On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) play the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward averages 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Terry Rozier puts up 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller puts up 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points, 6.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram puts up 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.

On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while posting 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.

Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Hornets Pelicans 113.0 Points Avg. 114.9 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 47.7% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.5% Three Point % 35.7%

