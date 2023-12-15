Hornets vs. Pelicans December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) play the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSNO
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward averages 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Terry Rozier puts up 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- P.J. Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brandon Miller puts up 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points, 6.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram puts up 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while posting 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are receiving 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.
- Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Pelicans
|113.0
|Points Avg.
|114.9
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.2
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
