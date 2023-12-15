Hornets vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSNO.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-6.5)
|232.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-7)
|231.5
|-280
|+230
Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 114.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 120.8 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -171 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 235 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- New Orleans is 15-10-0 ATS this season.
- Charlotte has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.
Hornets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Terry Rozier
|24.5
|-125
|23.9
|Miles Bridges
|19.5
|-125
|19.9
|Brandon Miller
|17.5
|-105
|14.8
|Gordon Hayward
|17.5
|-110
|15.5
|Nick Richards
|10.5
|-133
|8.1
Hornets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
