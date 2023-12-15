Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, December 15, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Gordon Hayward
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|627.0
|785.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|29.9
|37.4
|Fantasy Rank
|29
|57
Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Gordon Hayward & the Hornets
- Hayward gives the Hornets 15.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -171 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (19th in NBA), and allow 120.8 per contest (26th in league).
- Charlotte loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.
- The Hornets knock down 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 37.5% from deep (ninth-best in NBA). They are making two fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game at 38.6%.
- Charlotte forces 13.2 turnovers per game (19th in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram puts up 24.3 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 (17th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.
- New Orleans averages 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 44.4 of its opponents.
- The Pelicans knock down 11 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.7% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 per outing their opponents make while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.
- New Orleans forces 14 turnovers per game (ninth in the league) while committing 13 (12th in NBA action).
Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Gordon Hayward
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.8
|2.3
|Usage Percentage
|21.4%
|29.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|54.5%
|58.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.5%
|8.2%
|Assist Pct
|20.6%
|24.7%
