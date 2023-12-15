Friday's game between the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) at McCarthey Athletic Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Gonzaga taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gonzaga vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UConn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-1.2)

Gonzaga (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Gonzaga's record against the spread this season is 3-5-0, while UConn's is 6-4-0. The Bulldogs are 3-5-0 and the Huskies are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per contest (58th in college basketball).

The 43.9 rebounds per game Gonzaga averages rank 12th in the nation, and are 12.4 more than the 31.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Gonzaga makes 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from deep.

The Bulldogs' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

Gonzaga forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (168th in college basketball play).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (26th in college basketball).

UConn is 25th in the nation at 41.9 rebounds per game. That's 13.8 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

UConn makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.6% from deep (175th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 37.4%.

UConn wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing nine (15th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.