The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 142-122 loss versus the Pelicans, Avdija totaled 13 points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.1 11.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.5 PRA -- 21.6 21.3 PR -- 17.6 16.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Avdija has made 4.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

Avdija's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 125.5 points per game.

The Pacers give up 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 24.8 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 21 9 7 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.