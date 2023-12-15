In Danville, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Danville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Level Baptist Academy at Westover Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Danville, VA

Danville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington High School at Martinsville High School