The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 142-122 loss to the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at Gafford's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.1 11.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.2 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 19 20.9 PR -- 17.3 18.7



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Pacers

Gafford has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 5.9% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, giving up 125.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 24.8 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 21 6 5 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.