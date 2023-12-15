Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Charlottesville, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange County High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisa County High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
