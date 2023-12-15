High school basketball is happening today in Charlottesville, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Orange County High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Fluvanna County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Palmyra, VA

Palmyra, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisa County High School at Charlottesville High School