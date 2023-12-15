Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bland Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bland, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bland, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bland County High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
