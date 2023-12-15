Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Arlington, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arlington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington-Liberty High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School