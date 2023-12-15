Alexandria, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yorktown High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Hayfield Secondary School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Mount Vernon High School