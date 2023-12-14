The UEFA Europa League schedule today, which includes Villarreal CF versus Stade Rennes, should provide some fireworks.

Information on how to watch today's UEFA Europa League action is included for you.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

UEFA Europa League Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Rennes vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF makes the trip to match up with Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Watch AS Roma vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol

FC Sheriff Tiraspol is on the road to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Watch LASK vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC makes the trip to take on LASK at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

Watch Qarabag FK vs Hacken Gothenburg

Hacken Gothenburg travels to face Qarabag FK at Tofik Bakhramov in Baku.

Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC makes the trip to face Union Saint-Gilloise at Stade Joseph Marien.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde FK

Molde FK journeys to take on Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Servette Geneva

Servette Geneva journeys to play Slavia Prague at Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Watch Panathinaikos Athens vs Maccabi Haifa FC

Maccabi Haifa FC journeys to play Panathinaikos Athens at Apostolos Nikolaidis in Athens.

Watch West Ham United vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille is on the road to match up with Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Watch RKS Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta

Atalanta is on the road to take on RKS Rakow Czestochowa at Miejski Stadion Pitkarski Rakow w Czestochowie in Częstochowa.

Watch Aris Limassol FC vs Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague travels to match up with Aris Limassol FC at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol.

Watch Ajax vs AEK Athens

AEK Athens makes the trip to play Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Watch Olympiacos vs FK TSC Backa Topola

FK TSC Backa Topola journeys to take on Olympiacos at Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus.

Watch Sporting Lisbon vs SK Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz makes the trip to play Sporting Lisbon at Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Watch Real Betis vs Rangers

Rangers is on the road to take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.