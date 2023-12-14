On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is T.J. Oshie going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Oshie has no points on the power play.

Oshie's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

