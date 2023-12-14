Should you bet on Sonny Milano to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Milano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Milano has no points on the power play.

Milano's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:17 Home W 4-0 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:10 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

