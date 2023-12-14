Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 14?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Rasmus Sandin to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Sandin has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|27:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
