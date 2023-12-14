At Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14, the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Chargers should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (277.7 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 335.1 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL (21.7 points per game), and they are 17th on the other side of the ball (21.7 points allowed per contest).

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Over (34.5) Chargers 20, Raiders 19

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Las Vegas has compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Las Vegas and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 13 times this season.

Raiders games average 42.6 total points per game this season, 8.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

The Chargers have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Los Angeles' 13 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Chargers games this year (34.5) is 12.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 19.9 17 15 13.8 25.7 Los Angeles 21.7 21.7 22.9 24.4 20.3 18.5

