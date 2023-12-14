NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
The contests in a Wednesday NHL schedule sure to please include the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch today's NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|BSSC,BSSD,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|TNT,Max,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|TNT,Max,ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.