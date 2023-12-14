Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed below, with five games on the NHL slate Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Rantanen's stats: 13 goals in 28 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Pastrnak's stats: 16 goals in 26 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +115 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 27 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Guentzel's stats: 12 goals in 27 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +135 to score

Devils vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +155 to score

Sabres vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Skinner's stats: 12 goals in 29 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +165 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +165 to score

Kings vs. Jets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 25 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.