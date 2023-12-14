Our best bet on the NFL's Week 15 schedule, in terms of the point spreads, is Colts -1.5 -- see below for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and over/unders.

BetMGM Promo Code

Best Week 15 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 3.7 points

Indianapolis by 3.7 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Dallas +2 vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite & Spread: Dallas by 2.9 points

Dallas by 2.9 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Los Angeles +3 vs. Las Vegas

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 1.2 points

Los Angeles by 1.2 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cincinnati -3 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 5.3 points

Cincinnati by 5.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cleveland -3 vs. Chicago

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 11.9 points

Cleveland by 11.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!

Best Week 15 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 50.5 - Dallas vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Projected Total: 47.9 points

47.9 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 42.5 - Baltimore vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Total: 45.4 points

45.4 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 48 - San Francisco vs. Arizona

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Projected Total: 44.1 points

44.1 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 40.5 - Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 41.3 points

41.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 47.5 - Denver vs. Detroit

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 48.1 points

48.1 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.